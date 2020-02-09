Election 2020
Second Count in Tipperary
Three candidates eliminated
The following is the result of the second count in Tipperary:
Tipperary Second Count
Distribution of Lowry surplus
Ahearn (+67) 6,273
Browne (+122) 10,126
Cahill, D (+6) 527
Cahill, J (+231) 8,171
Farrell (+42) 2,275
Goldsboro (+57) 4,139
Hannigan + (111) 4,826
Healy (+37) 5,866
Kelly (+122) 7,979
McGrath (+212) 9,533
Newman Julian (+128) 5,054
O'Donnell (+31) 3,201
Skehan (+4) 186 Farrell
Non-transferable 0
Eliminated: Skehan, Cahill, D, Farrell
