Election 2020

Second Count in Tipperary

Three candidates eliminated

The following is the result of the second count in Tipperary:

Tipperary Second Count

Distribution of Lowry surplus

Ahearn (+67) 6,273

Browne (+122) 10,126

Cahill, D (+6) 527

Cahill, J (+231) 8,171

Farrell (+42) 2,275

Goldsboro (+57) 4,139

Hannigan + (111) 4,826

Healy (+37) 5,866

Kelly (+122) 7,979

McGrath (+212) 9,533

Newman Julian (+128) 5,054

O'Donnell (+31) 3,201

Skehan (+4) 186 Farrell

Non-transferable 0

Eliminated: Skehan, Cahill, D, Farrell