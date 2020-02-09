Election 2020

Tipperary Fourth Count

Count adjourns to Monday morning

The following is the result of the fourth count in Tipperary. The count has now adjourned until Monday at 10am

Fourth Count

(Distribution of O'Donnell votes)

Ahearn (+226) 6,553

Browne (+530) 10,834

Cahill J, (+166) 9,114

Goldsboro (+118) 4,749

Hannigan (+180) 5,313

Healy (+356) 6,306

Kelly (+837) 9,282

McGrath (+337) 10,152

Newman Julian (+369) 5,518

Non-transferable: 196

Eliminated: O'Donnel