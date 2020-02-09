Election 2020
Tipperary Fourth Count
Count adjourns to Monday morning
The following is the result of the fourth count in Tipperary. The count has now adjourned until Monday at 10am
Fourth Count
(Distribution of O'Donnell votes)
Ahearn (+226) 6,553
Browne (+530) 10,834
Cahill J, (+166) 9,114
Goldsboro (+118) 4,749
Hannigan (+180) 5,313
Healy (+356) 6,306
Kelly (+837) 9,282
McGrath (+337) 10,152
Newman Julian (+369) 5,518
Non-transferable: 196
Eliminated: O'Donnel
