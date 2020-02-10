Fine Gael's Mary Newman Julian eliminated on sixth count in Tipperary general election

Fine Gael's Mary Newman Julian was eliminated on the sixth count in the general election at the Tipperary constituency county centre.

The Fine Gael candidate, who was added to the ticket following the party convention, said that while she was disappointed with her own vote she felt that for a first time candidate to get just under 5,000 first preferences was a reasonable achievement.

Despite her failure to get a seat Mary Newman Julian said she enjoyed the campaign immensely.

"I received great support from the party but when the wind is against you the wind is against you" she said.

Mary Newman Julian admitted to having not seen the Sinn Fein surge coming.

"At times it was very hard at the door for Fine Gael.It is a bit galling not to be able to reap the benefits of the fact that the economy is stronger than ever before and more people are working than ever before" she said.