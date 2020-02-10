Five TD's elected to Dail Eireann for Tipperary with newcomer Martin Browne of Sinn Fein ousting Seamus Healy

Labour's Alan Kelly and Fianna Fail's Jackie Cahill were elected on the ninth count in the battle for seats in the Tipperary constituency.

Both Kelly and Cahill were elected without reaching the quota.

The ninth and final count was announced shortly after 2.30 on Monday afternoon at the count centre in Thurles.

Deputy Mattie McGrath and Sinn Fein's Martin Browne had been elected on the eighth count and poll topper Michael Lowry had been elected in the first count with a whopping 14,802 first preferences on Sunday evening.

Browne, on the back of a national surge for Sinn Fein, unseated sitting TD Seamus Healy who was first elected to the Dail in 2000.

Browne, flanked by Dail Sinn Fein colleagues David Cullinane and Maurice Quinlivan, was surrounded by jubilant supporters as the tricolour was raised in celebration.

It was a disappointing day for Fine Gael who had high hopes of winning back a seat after the party lost two seats in the 2016 general election.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr.Garret Ahearn stayed in the fight until the last count while MaryNewman Julian was eliminated in the sixth count.