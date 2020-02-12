Tipperary nail technician Abigail Ryan shortlisted for top awards

Tipperary Town native, Abigail Ryan of Belle Artists Makeup & Nails Studio Cashel, has been shortlisted in the Nail Technician of The Year category at the first ever Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards 2020.

Abigail will find out if she will be crowned winner at the elegant ceremony taking place in Dublin on February 23.

She has also been shortlisted for the Best Nail Technician Munster in The Hi Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards 2020 that will take place in April.

An example of Abigail's work

Abigail is thrilled with her nominations.

She said - “ It's a huge achievement for me to be nominated in the industry and be recognised for my work. I have been a specialist Nail Technician for seven years and co-own a dedicated makeup and nails studio along with my sister - Belle Artists Makeup & Nails Studio, Wesley Square, Cashel.

We celebrated two years open this February. Being a nail technician is both my passion and my hobby. I put so much time and effort in to every set of nails to make sure they are perfect and that my clients are happy. I also create hand painted nail art and detailing on request, and ensure to have all the new trends available for my clients.

It would be amazing to take home the trophy and add it to the collection - last year my sister Andrea won SFX Artist of The Year.

Winning an award for Nail Technician of The Year would be a huge boost to my career and my business so fingers crossed for February 23rd.”

“Just the other day I was notified that I am also nominated for another award for Best Nail Technician Munster in The Hi Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards 2020 which will be held in April. I am over the moon to now have two nominations to my name.”