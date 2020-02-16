PRESENTATION
Tipperary bridge club support special needs initiative
CLONMEL CLUB'S SUPPORT
Margo Kelly and Eileen Condon of Positive Steps Together with Anne Darmody, Comeragh Bridge Club (centre)
Comeragh Bridge Club in Clonmel held a Charity Night for ‘Positive Steps Together’ a special needs initiative based in Newcastle.
A cheque for €900, proceeds of the night, were presented to Margo Kelly and Eileen Condon of Positive Steps Together by Anne Darmody, Comeragh President .
