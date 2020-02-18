Tipperary musician Ned Kelly to receive TG4 Gradam at gala concert

Tipperary musician Ned Kelly will receive his TG4 Gradam Ceoil this Sunday night at a gala celebration in Belfast's Waterfront Hall.

Ned, from Ballycommon outside Nenagh, will join some of Ireland’s most notable stars from across music, film, sport and civic society for the 2020 Gradam Ceoil music awards.

The internationally acclaimed traditional Irish music award ceremony will welcome an array of prestigious guests, including Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar; GAA presidential candidate Jarlath Burns and Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey. Trad sensation Beoga, who collaborated with Ed Sheeran for his 2017 chart topping hit Galway Girl will also take to the stage alongside the 2020 award recipients for what is set to be the biggest Gradam Ceoil to date.

Gradam Ceoil is the premier annual traditional music awards scheme, with this year’s event set to be televised live on TG4 from Belfast on Sunday, February 23, thanks to support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

Tickets are still available from https://www.waterfront.co.uk/ what-s-on/gradam-ceoil-tg4- 2020 or +442890334455, and will be made available to purchase from The Waterfront Hall box office on the day of the event.