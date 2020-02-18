Two Irish passengers test positive for coronavirus in Japan

Two Irish passengers on board the Princess Diamond Cruise Ship, which is currently docked off Yokahama, Japan, have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

They are currently being treated in hospital in Japan.

These citizens share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland.

The Irish Embassy in Tokyo is in ongoing contact with them regarding their consular needs.

In total, six Irish citizens were on board the Princess Diamond Cruise Ship. "We are also in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship. We are working with our EU partners and other like-minded countries regarding options for their return," Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Mr. Coveney said the safety and welfare of Irish citizens overseas remains priority. "In these efforts we are working hand-in-hand with the Department of Health and other relevant departments and agencies, both in Ireland and internationally, to ensure that all the appropriate advice and precautions are in place," he said.

He said Ireland remains COVID-19 free, with well over 100 tests coming back negative. To date, with the assistance of the UK and other EU partners, six Irish citizens were repatriated from Wuhan city in China. Three were evacuated on January 31 and three were evacuated on February 9.

"Nine Irish citizens were passengers on the Westerdam Cruise Ship, which is currently docked off Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Seven are currently being screened, along with other passengers and crew. Our embassy in Hanoi is in ongoing contact with the citizens regarding their consular needs. Only two of these seven are normally resident in Ireland," he continued.

"Two further Irish citizens, who were also passengers on the Westerdam, returned to Ireland over the weekend. The Health Service was informed. No further comment will be made about an individuals health or healthcare. To date, the Department of Health has confirmed there are no cases of COVID-19 in Ireland."

Mr. Coveney said the Department of Foreign Affairs is reviewing travel advice on a regular basis, encouraging anyone travelling or currently abroad to continue to check its website and to download the TravelWise app.

"As previously announced, the Government has allocated €500,000 to the World Health Organization to assist its vital work to help control the spread of the COVID-19. The rapid spread of COVID-19 concerns us all. It is vital to take early, coordinated action to prevent further spread of the virus," he added.

"Ireland’s international support is complementary to our domestic preparedness efforts led by the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive. We all share the overriding goal of minimising the impact of this epidemic."