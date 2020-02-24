Vandals knock wing mirrors off cars parked in Co. Tipperary town 

Gardai are investigating the vandalism of three cars parked in Tipperary Town last Thursday night.

The wing mirrors of the cars were broken off while they were parked at Michael Street, Tipperary between 8pm and 9.30pm on February 20.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the owners of the cars were attending a show at the nearby Excel Heritage Centre when the vandalism occurred.

The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the Michael Street area that night to contact the garda station at (062) 51212.