We have our Snapshots winner!

Congratulations to our Snapshots winner Kathleen Burke who submitted a photo of her children with Archbishop Dermot Clifford.

This photo, submitted by Kathleen Burke, is from 1986 and was taken outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles when Deirdre Burke and her brother David (pictured bottom right corner) met with Archbishop Dermot Clifford while the Hussey family look on.

Kathleen always loved this photo and so did our readers last week when selecting it for the grand final. One can almost sense the feeling of delight for young Deirdre on greeting the Archbishop, looking so polite and giving a big smile while shaking his hand. David, on the other hand, in the bottom right corner of the photo, seems much more interested in his bag of sweets and escaping as quickly as possible from the formalities.

Kathleen couldn’t recall exactly what the occasion was but obviously it was a big deal, perhaps a St Patrick’s Day, with the Army and FCA on full parade.

Kathleen's photo came first place with 43% of votes. In second place with 32% of votes was Sarah Dunne's picture of her first day at school in Presentation Primary in Carrick-on-Suir.

Thank you to everybody who entered our Snapshots and to those who voted. A big thank you also to our sponsors: Aisling Health & Beauty, Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Sheppard Opticians, Tipperary County Museum and Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors.