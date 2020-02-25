Tipperary food producer Con Traas wins top breakfast award

Tipperary food producer Con Traas has been honoured in the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in Association with Fáilte Ireland.

The Apple Farm at Moorstown, between Clonmel and Cahir, took the top award in the fruit section.

Now in their fourth year, the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the people and businesses that strive to make the first meal of the day as memorable as any fine dining experience, and with a real sense of place.

If you are tucking into homemade brown bread, creamy Irish butter, McCarthy’s Irish sausages and apple juice from Co. Tipperary, chances are you’re enjoying one of the highest quality Irish breakfast in Ireland, and there’s nowhere else in the world that can compare, according to Georgina Campbell.

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen described the awards as unique in that they highlight a meal that is all too often overlooked by business owners as the least important of all their dining options.

“ I know what a good quality breakfast can do to enhance the reputation of a business and even a locality”, she said.

The Traas family has operated an all-year farm shop at The Apple Farm since the 1970s, offering fresh fruit in season, fruit juices (including a unique sparkling apple juice and a natural cider vinegar) cider and preserves.

Con Traas and his team grow an astonishing range of apples - about 60 varieties - along with multiple varieties of other fruits, including strawberries (grown outdoors and only available when they ripen naturally), raspberries, cherries, plums and pears.