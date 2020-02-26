Co. Tipperary community centre hosted coffee morning to promote its spring courses

Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre hosted a coffee morning last week to promote the occupational and hobby courses it's running this spring.

People visiting the centre to get information about its wide range of courses last Tuesday, February 18 were treated to some light refreshments.

The following courses are being run at the centre this spring. Art: Saturdays 10.30am-2.30pm, Meditation: Mondays 9.30am-10.15am and Fridays 8pm-9pm, Mindfulness: Wednesdays 7.30pm-9.30pm. Chair Yoga: Wednesdays 11-15am to 12.30pm and Yoga: Wednesdays 7pm-9.45pm and Fridays 8pm-9pm.

There is also Pilates: Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6pm-9pm, Circle Dancing: Thursdays frp, 7pm-9pm. Tai Chi: Thursdays 11am. Happy Body: by appointment. Sign Language: Beginning Thursday 5th March 7pm-9pm for 8 weeks.

Gardening: Beginning, Tuesday, March 3 from 7.30pm to 8.45pm for 4 weeks.

Meanwhile, the centre's Women’s Group meets every Wednesday from 10.30am to 12pm.

Names are also being taken for the following occupational courses. First Aid Responder, Basic First Aid, Flower Arranging, Fire Safety, Cardiac First Respond, Refresher FAR, Vulnerable Adults and Abrasive Wheels.

Spaces are limited so booking is advisable. There are ongoing half-day Manual Handling courses run at the centre.

For further information Tel: 051-642418 or email carrickresource@