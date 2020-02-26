Tipperary Sinn Fein celebrates as new TD Martin Browne takes his seat in the Dail

Newly elected Sinn Fein TD for Tipperary, Cashel man Martin Browne, took his seat in the Dail for the first time and he was joined by a large group of party supporters for the historic occasion.

The group travelled to Leinster House for the historic event.

They travelled to support Deputy Browne who gained a seat for the party after a 102 year absence.

Deputy Browne thanked all his family, friends and party members who canvassed for him and Sinn Féin during the election.

The Sinn Féin TD said he had been given a large mandate of 10,004 first preference votes and that Tipperary, like the rest of the country, was looking for change.

He added - “It came across very clearly on doorsteps during the election that people had lost faith in the failed policies of FF/FG and Labour and that they wanted Sinn Féin to be given a chance to do things differently and for the next government to give workers and families a break”.

The Cashel man said Thursday was a day of great pride in the Browne family and also for those in the Sinn Féin party who for years toiled away and got no reward for their work.

Deputy Browne assured the electorate of Tipperary that he would work hard on behalf of the county and would hold the other four elected TDs in Tipperary to account.

He added that he hoped that what happened on Thursday was not a sign of things to come, when three of them abstained in the election of Taoiseach.

This, Browne claims, is not representing those who voted for them.

“They should vote one way or the other and not sit on the fence”, he claimed.