Pat Kinsella the grand marshal of St. Patrick's Day parade in Tipperary's biggest town

Pat Kinsella, captain of Clonmel Rowing Club will be the grand marshal for Clonmel’s St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade will celebrate the club, which was formed in 1869 and last year celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The club has played a key role in water-based activity along the River Suir in Clonmel and has a well-established track record of achievement nationally.

Since its foundation it has been based at The Island in Irishtown and caters for all ages and abilities including youths, adults and dragon boating.

There has been a greater uptake in the sport since the success of the O’Donovan brothers from Skibbereen at the Olympics and the club has gone on to win national and international titles.

Clonmel Bianconi Twinning Committee will host visiting groups from two of Clonmel’s twin towns, Costa Masnaga in Italy and Reading in England, to celebrate the national holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day will commence with the traditional flag-raising ceremony at St. Patrick’s Well at 8.30am.

The morning parade leaves Emmet Street at 11.30am for St. Mary’s Church in Irishtown, where Mass in Irish will be celebrated at 12 noon.

The afternoon parade will leave from Irishtown at 3pm and proceed through the town as far as the reviewing stand at the Town Hall.

It will be led by Banna Chluain Meala and will include the grand marshal, councillors, visitors from Clonmel’s twin towns and representatives of local clubs and organisations.

The theme of the parade is The 20s – 1920 – 2020. This will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1920s and is optional for groups.

Above - St. Patrick's Day Committee at the launch of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel. From left, Aidan Fennessy, Carol Creighton, Cllr. Pat English (Deputy Mayor), Branwen Kelly (representing parade grand marshal Pat Kinsella, Clonmel Rowing Club), Dolores Fahy, Michael Moroney, Mayor Garret Ahearn, Paul Berrigan (Tipperary Chamber of Commerce) and Catherine McCormack - Picture: Joe Kenny

Any groups from Clonmel or outside of the town wishing to participate in the parade can do so until Friday March 6 by going online at www.countytipperarychamber.com and completing the form and submitting it to County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce.

To keep up to date on the parade, follow the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook page.

For further details contact Carol Creighton, Clonmel Borough District at 076-1065472.

For more news read Plan launched to create a new Kickham Tree in Mullinahone