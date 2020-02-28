Tipperary ladies club honoured with mayoral reception to mark anniversary

Kilcash Ladies Club was honoured with a mayoral reception in Clonmel town hall to mark its 45th anniversary.

The club was formed by a small group of women from the Kilcash and Ballypatrick region to be an outlet for local people to meet.

Mayor Garret Ahearn said that coming from a village of similar size he knew how important the interaction and social aspect of the club is for the community.

He said 45 years was a long time to continue this group and he was delighted to see that one of the founding members, Mrs Joan O'Gorman, was still very active within the committee.

Chairperson of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Michael Murphy and Cllr Siobhan Ambrose both spoke of their admiration for the community spirit and involvement in Kilcash and wished them well for the future.

Members of the club and friends with Mayor Garret Ahearn at the reception in Clonmel town hall.

Club chairperson Noreen Walsh spoke of her own experience when she moved to Kilcash from her home village of Golden.

She joined the club and found it was a great way to settle into the community and its something she would recommend anyone new who is coming to the village.

Edmond O'Reilly spoke about how his late wife Anne, who was a founder of the club, felt extremely proud of what the club had achieved throughout the years.

Mayor Ahearn presented flowers to Mrs O'Gorman on her recent celebration of turning 90 years old.

It was a very special occasion for all concerned and thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended in the wonderful setting of the historic council chamber in Clonmel town hall.