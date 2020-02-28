Vintage food caravan adds to the Tipperary artisan menu

Adding colour and a new approach to the local artisan food sector is a an adventurous couple operating out of a food caravan.

Behind the new venture are Clonmel woman Shannon Forrest and her fiancé, Laois native and Michelin Star trained chef, Declan Malone.

They launched their new business Rívesci (proounced Ree-vessy) at Clonmel Applefest last year, offering cooked from scratch vegetarian and vegan dishes from their 1976 vintage caravan.

Shannon and Declan thought that opening a food truck in winter might be a little mad but it didn’t stop them.

Shannon and Colm with customer Fenella Fox at Clonmel Applefest

After spending many months researching and working on their menu offering, they found there was a huge appetite for what they wanted to do.

Successfully trading at Savour Kilkenny, Applefest Abbeyleix, Dunbrody House and Ballymaloe, Rívesci wanted to set up a more permanent basis in Clonmel, and currently trade at the Quay car park on Wednesdays and Fridays and at the Clonmel Farmer’s Market on Saturdays.

Shannon and Declan focus on local Tipperary and other Irish artisan food producers as they both feel supporting local and supporting Irish are the key to a sustainable and thriving economic environment.

Some food producers that they work closely with and feature on their menu are Emerald Oils, Hickey’s Bakery, Magners Farm, South Lodge Honey, Martin’s Fruit & Veg, Toonsbridge Dairy, Achill Island Sea Salt and more.

This year saw Rívesci off to a great start by being mentioned in the Irish Independent, The Irish Times and The Sunday Times had them listed as one of the best 30 sandwich spots in the country!

They have also developed some condiments of their own which they sell from their food truck and recently completed the Food Academy Start programme in conjunction with Bord Bia, Local Enterprise Office and Supervalu.

Rívesci’s Cashew Chilli Crush and Red Onion Marmalade with Spiced Port will be hitting local Supervalu shelves this May.