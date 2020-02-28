Tipperary Co. Council Emergency Management team meeting to discuss Coronavirus prevention and contingency plans

Measures to protect the public from the Coronavirus will be discussed at a meeting of Tipperary Co. Council's Emergency Management team today (Friday).

Tipperary Co. Council Director of Services for Emergency, Health & Safety, Library & Cultural Services Karl Cashen informed Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors the issue is on the agenda for today's meeting of the committee.

He told the Municipal District's monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall yesterday (Thursday) afternoon that the HSE will very shortly issue guidelines to workplaces on what to do in the event the virus reaches this country.

Mr Cashen said Tipperary Co. Council representatives took part in a meeting of the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Steering Group last week at which HSE representatives gave a briefing on the Coronavirus threat.

He noted the issue had “moved on quite a distance” since then and the Co. Council was yesterday directed to put up information posters in the workplace.

Mr Cashen said they have been advised hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to prevent the Coronavirus and informed councillors hand washing gels were available in all the county's libraries.

Mr Cashen, who is Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's new manager, made his comments in response to Carrick-on-Suir councillor David Dunne (SF) who asked if the Co. Council has received any advice from the Department of Health of what to do in the unfortunate event of a Coronavirus outbreak.

Carrick-on-Suir MD chairperson Cllr Imelda Goldsboro highlighted the importance of informing the public of the proper guidelines of what to do in the event of the virus affecting people in this country as there was a lot of scaremongering and misinformation.