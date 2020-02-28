Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel should be location for any Tipperary coronavirus isolation unit, says TD

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has said that given the ongoing capacity issues facing South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel, it may be more prudent for the HSE to consider locating its Coronavirus Isolation Units at Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the HSE confirmed that it has identified isolation units in all acute hospitals, including STGH, where specific multi-disciplinary virus preparedness committees will also be created:

“The priority here has to be about maintaining patient safety and minimising the risk to the general population should a case of Coronavirus be identified in Tipperary.

It also has to be about maximising the best use of existing resources in such a way that we will not cause greater levels of disruption than is warranted in an already over-stretched health system.

That is why I think the HSE should at least explore the possibility of locating the Isolation Units in a hospital facility such as Our Lady’s’; where the impact on patient care can be minimised.

South Tipperary General is already at absolute capacity and under enormous pressures to maintain normal services.

It makes sense therefore to see if we can make positive use of Cashel Hospital, especially as most people, including Minister Harris, have previously accepted that it has the potential to offer more wide ranging services than it currently does.

If it turns out, on foot of expert advice that locating the Isolation Units in Cashel are not appropriate then that advice must of course be deferred to in the interests of patient safety,” concluded Deputy McGrat