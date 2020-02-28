Tipperary student needs your 'Likes' today to help her school win fabulous solar panels

Lauren Duggan, is a first year student in the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel. She is also one of over twenty students who give up some of their free time to work on the Environmental Committee of the school.

When she joined the committee at the beginning of the school year, she didn’t know that one of her ideas would convince her peers to enter a competition for solar panels that has now unleashed a “Battle for Likes” that will wage until 5 pm today (Friday).

The competition – “For the Love of Solar” – is run by Friends of the Earth and promises one lucky secondary school in the South solar panels worth €10,000.

It is a win-win for everyone: Going solar has great benefits for both climate and communities! To win this great prize schools needed to come up with an idea for a local climate action project and showcase it in a short video.

Like many great ideas, the action project of the Presentation Clonmel started with frustration. The students on the committee are often frustrated by people’s bad habits: littering, wasting energy, not recycling properly. But those are all things the committee work on anyway. What they hadn’t considered yet was the frustration everyone feels about the traffic congestion in front of the school every morning and evening.

To see what Lauren’s idea was to tackle this, please support the school on YouTube. Check out their project proposal (link below), sign into YouTube with your Google account and give them a Like. It would be great for the town if the Presentation School could win solar panels with everyone’s support and lead the way in the town.

https://youtu.be/0fjO4gS0H9g