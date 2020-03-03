Miss Tipperary 'a great opportunity' to become top model

Heats are beginning all over the country to find contestants with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the forthcoming Miss Ireland 2020 event.

Entries are now being taken for the nation’s hottest beauty search to find the perfect Tipperary girl to represent her county at the Miss Ireland final.

A former Miss Tipperary and previous Miss Sunday World winner, Miss Tipperary organiser Esme Mansergh-Wallace has a Miss Ireland in 2013 with Clonmel’s Aoife Walsh and in 2016 with Portroe’s Niamh Kennedy. Esme is “so thrilled” to be back running the Miss Tipperary heat this year. “I am really hoping that we can be as successful as we have been the last seven years,” Esme tells TipperaryLive.ie.

“Aoife winning helped launch the competition hugely in its first year and Niamh’s success has cemented the heat as one of the strongest in the country.

“Our winners Linda Creedon (2014), Lauren Browne (2015) and Cailin Duggan (2017) all reached the final seven, while in the last two years our original winners Robyn Barlow (2018) and Kirsty Downey (2019) were joined at the Miss Ireland final with two runners-up each year who got through the Miss Ireland semi-final. This has made the Premier County one of the most represented and successful.”

The final of Miss Tipperary will be held in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on April 25 at 8pm. Esme says the contest is a “great opportunity” for girls who are keen to start a modelling career. There is an extra bonus as the girls who place 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the heat will have the chance to compete in the Miss Ireland semi-final.

“Due to the success of the last few years, there has been huge interest which is fantastic. An agent from KSV Models in Waterford will attend and will be scouting for potential models to sign with the agency. A lot of the contestants from the last few years have gone on to sign with agencies and have had a huge amount of work, so it is a great opportunity for all participants, not just the winners,” she adds.

This year’s judging panel consists of former Miss Universe Ireland contestant Kellie McGrath, model and social media influencer Patrick McLoughney along with former Miss Tipperary winners Cailin Duggan, Robyn Barlow and Kirsty Downey.

Tickets for Miss Tipperary are selling at €15 and can be bought on the door. Advanced booking is advised.

Interested entrants should Esme at misstipperary@hotmail.com for further details and entry criteria.