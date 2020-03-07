Tipperary Co. Council  encourages Carrick-on-Suir people to give their views on plans for N24 upgrade in their town

There was a poor turnout of people to a public consultation and information session about a major upgrade of the N24 running through Carrick-on-Suir that will commence later this year, a meeting of local councillors was told last week.

The planning application for the revamp of 3.8km of the national route is on public display in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall until Monday, March 16. Members of the public have until March 31 to lodge written submissions to Tipperary Co. Council voicing their views.

The project includes the rehabilitation of the road surface and installation of a variety of safety measures with the aim of reducing the high number of accidents along the national route. The safety measures will encourage cars to slow down and give priority to pedestrians and cyclists in the town. The project will particularly focus on improving road safety outside the town's secondary schools on the Pill Road.

At Carrick Municipal District's monthly meeting last Thursday, District Engineer Willie Corby informed councillors of the low turnout to the two-hour public consultation session about the project in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall on Thursday, February 20.

He said only between six and eight people attended the event. Despite this missed opportunity, he stressed Council officials were still available to talk about the project to anyone who wished to contact them.

“This will be a very significant project for the town when it's underway later this year. We are available to answer any questions from members of the public,” he said.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne (SF) encouraged Carrick-on-Suir people to take time to examine the plans for and make submissions to the Council if they have any issues they wish to raise.

He pointed out that work on this N24 upgrade will cause “delays and upset to people's daily routines” once it starts so now was the time for local people to raise any issues. He was aware a letter was being sent to schools in the town inviting parents to put in submissions.

Cllr Dunne said he was personally making a submission calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed at O'Mahony Avenue to assist elderly residents to cross the road. Markievicz Terrace, located on one side of O'Mahony Avenue was a housing development of mostly elderly people, he pointed out