Carrick-on-Suir’s St Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled as precaution against spread of Coronavirus

Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade Committee made the decision to cancel the parade in the past half hour following the announcement of the cancellation of the Dublin St Patrick's Day Parade.

Parade Committee spoksperson Cllr David Dunne said the committee's members have agreed to go with the Government's advice. “It's disappointing as we have put a lot of work into the parade but we have to be cognisant of the public health especially the health of vulnerable grouns. It's the best decision for everybody,” he told The Nationalist.