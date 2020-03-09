Free community workshops for the Obama Plaza in Moneygall

North Tipperary Development Company and the Tipperary Volunteer Centre are collaborating to provide a series of three free community workshops later this month and early April.

The workshops which aim to assist community groups will cover committee skills, volunteer management and an introduction to the charities governance code.

These workshops are designed to empower on the ground groups and will include practical tips and advice to help you develop your skills while offering an opportunity to meet and learn from likeminded people.

All workshops will take place in the Barack Obama Plaza, Moneygall, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Both Tipperary Volunteer Centre and North Tipperary Development Company are aware of the challenges faced by community and voluntary sector organisations.

Your struggles of juggling long term vision with daily work demands, the ongoing funding concerns and increasingly complex organisation needs we know are challenging.

These workshops have been designed to support you through that process.

From looking at the roles and responsibilities of committee members on March 24, to attracting and retaining volunteers on March 31, all the way through to the basics of the new Charities Regulator Governance Code on the April 7, this is your opportunity to get expert knowledge delivered locally by those who work in the sector.

Registration for these workshops is essential. You can register for the workshops on Eventbrite or by contacting Joanne Mc Carthy on jmccarthy@ntdc.ie/ 087-3697922