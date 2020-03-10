Tipperary babies required for filming on The Last Duel!

The Last Duel is an epic period feature film soon to be shooting in various parts of Ireland over the coming months. It will be Directed by Ridley Scott and will star Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Filming will mostly take place around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary.

Babies are now required for filming on The Last Duel! They are looking for newborn babies or under 6 months old. Ideally living close to Tipperary, of Caucasian background, with good availability over the next few weeks. Twins ideal but NOT essential!

If interested please email thelastduelextras@gmail.com and include the following:

- Newborn Baby in subject line

- Name of Parent(s)

- Phone number

- Photo of baby

- Baby's Gender

- Location

- Availability during the last 2 weeks of March

