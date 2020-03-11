Budweiser beer to be kegged in Co. Tipperary’s Bulmers plant from July 

Clonmel's Bulmers plant will keg Budweiser beer in Ireland from July this year under a new deal between its owner and the brewing giant that makes the well known American beer.

C&C Group plc and Budweiser Brewing Group UK &I have announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will mean C&C exclusively distributes Budweiser and Bud Light on the island of Ireland. This deal brings an end to the Budweiser Brewing Group's relationship with Diageo in Ireland.

In a statement, C&C Group said from July 1 it will have responsibility for the sale and distribution of Budweiser Brewing Group's complete portfolio of beers across Irelands. In addition to Budweiser and Bud Light, this portfolio includes Stella Artois, Becks, Corona, Leffe and Hoegaarden.

Crucially for the Bulmer's plant in Clonmel, the statement explains that the expanded partnership will result in the kegging of Budweiser in Clonmel.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed the news as a “firm assurance” that C&C are committed to the development of its Clonmel plant.

“This is certainly news that we can all welcome especially since C&C issued a statement last year saying that most of its revenues, earnings and activities are now derived in and from the UK,” he declared.

C&C Group Ireland Managing Director Tom McCusker said the agreement marks an exciting new phase in our partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group, which boasts a portfolio of some of the world's most iconic beer brands.

“We look forward to optimising the portfolio and distribution strengths of our two businesses for the benefit of out mutual customers across Ireland,” he added.