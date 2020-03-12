Tipperary GP practice issue statement after coronavirus outbreak

A Tipperary/Waterford GP practice has issued a statement to patients following the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ireland.

On the advice of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Carrick-on-Suir and Clonea Power's Roche-Nagle Medical Practice has urged patients to only make appointments for "urgent matters" in the coming weeks to reduce pressure on healthcare services.

"Please do not enter the surgery unless you have a scheduled appointment. For any query regarding certs/repeat prescriptions, please call reception. We are currently not in a position to issue short-term college/work certs for minor illness," the statement underlined.

"We are experiencing a high volume of calls presently and we ask for your patience and support in the coming weeks. We urge people to consult undertheweather.ie for management of common respiratory infections in adults and children."