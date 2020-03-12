Tipperary store wins national Best Food to Go award

Daybreak Cahir was crowned Best Food to Go at the annual Daybreak Store of the Year Awards.

Hosted in Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny, the awards recognise retail excellence across 13 categories for Daybreak stores nationwide.

The O’Donnell family have had a shop in Cahir for over 30 years and recently rebranded to Daybreak in 2018 with a new purpose-built site.

They have an exceptional food offering, including the new Munch & Co deli, Chipmongers takeaway and Lickety Split ice-cream, which are all proving to be a big hit with customers.

Daybreak is Ireland’s fastest growing convenience group with over 200 stores nationwide. All stores are independently owned by local retailers ensuring that each store can respond to the everyday needs of their local community, whether it’s through quality coffee or food to fuel your day.

The Store of the Year awards took place at the end of a very successful Daybreak Conference - the theme of which was “Winning Convenience”. Daybreak launched its “Store of the Future” concept two years ago and during this time has seen 57 stores revamped to this new identity. It is expected the total number of revamped stores will reach 100 by year end.

Fifteen retailers were shortlisted for the Daybreak Store of the Year Award, which focuses on four key areas – products & services, store environment, communications, and people. During the competition stores were assessed against rigorous criteria, including a series of mystery shopper surveys and audits on store standards.

As well as the Best Food to Go award, other accolades awarded on the gala night focused on key in-store categories and store layouts. The winners were:

• Best Overall Store of the Year Award: Daybreak Castlerea

• Best Forecourt Store of the Year & Charity Merit Award: Daybreak Dungarvan

• Best High Convenience Store of the Year Award: Daybreak Clonliffe Road

• Best Neighbourhood Store of the Year Award: Daybreak Kenmare

• Best Hot Beverage Award: Daybreak The Gandon Inn

• Best Wine Award: Daybreak Raven Terrace, Galway

• Health Champion Award: Daybreak Carrick-on-Shannon

• Best Off-Licence Award: Daybreak Southlink

• Best Impulse Award: Daybreak Broomfield

• Best Product Availability Award: Daybreak Drumgoold

• Best Customer Service Award: Daybreak Blanchardstown