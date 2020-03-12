Tipperary church issues coronavirus guidelines on receiving communion, offertory collection and attending funerals

Ss Peter and Paul’s church in Clonmel has issued guidelines for parishioners in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

These involve receiving communion, the offertory collection and attendance at funerals.

The church says – On Wednesday, the Irish Bishops issued a letter in relation to liturgical situation at this time. (Copies of the letter are available) We have already implemented many of these instructions in our in our churches. We would however like to highlight the following:

RECEIVE COMMUNION INTO THE HAND ONLY

We would ask that everyone receives Holy Communion onto the hands only at this time. For those who do not wish to receive into the hands, are encouraged to make a spiritual communion. Please do not put others health at risk or embarrass our Ministers of Holy Communion by ignoring this directive from the Irish Bishops and the HSE.

SMALL CHALICE FOR COELIACS

In our parish, we recently encouraged those who cannot receive the gluten or low-gluten hosts, to receive from the small chalice, at the same time as everyone else at the distribution of Holy Communion. The small chalice is placed on a table beside the priest, so it is easy to obtain for everyone.

With the HSE advice, we cannot share chalices, but we will do all we can to accommodate as many as possible. Therefore, we ask that if you require to receive from the chalice only, that you let the sacristan or priest know before Mass, to ensure an adequate number of chalices are available at Mass. This is only for those who cannot receive the hosts.

COLLECTION BASKETS

The normal offertory collection will not take place within the Mass to avoid passing baskets among people. We will provide a main collection basket at the exits after Mass where you can make your usual contribution either by cash or weekly envelopes.

We do ask you, the faithful, to continue your generous contributions to the upkeep of our parish which allows us to keep the day-to day expenses (such as electric, heating, insurance and other usual bills) and we thank you most sincerely for your support.

SUNDAY/WEEKDAY MASS

At this time the celebration of Mass on Sundays and on weekdays – including Saint Patrick’s Day – will continue as normal. However, those with underlying conditions and those who are considered vulnerable are dispensed from their Sunday obligation to attend. We strongly encourage people with such conditions to be spiritually united with their local community. Where possible they should avail of parish radio broadcasts (107.9FM) and on parish tv: www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

While in church and as far as possible people are asked to keep a safe distance from one another, in keeping with current advice.

FUNERALS

People with underlying conditions, and who are vulnerable, should not attend funerals. For the same reason, when sympathising, people should not shake hands.

The Church awaits official guidance from the public health authorities in the event of a deterioration in the situation. While abiding by all such advice, the Church will always stand with the bereaved and do its best to ensure a Christian burial for those who request it.

LETTERS FOR MINISTERS OF HOLY COMMUNION

A letter for all extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion is available in the sacristy.

CONFIRMATION DAY 21 MARCH

At this time, the Confirmation Mass is going ahead at 11am next Saturday. We have contacted the parents and students and will advise of any changes as necessary.

There will be NO 1pm MASS next Saturday, 21st March at 1pm in Ss Peter & Paul’s.

All other directives are found in the Irish Bishop letter and copies are available. We will continue to be advised by the HSE and the Irish Bishops in relation to this very sad and worrying situation. We remember in our prayers all those who are affected by this terrible virus, and for those who have sadly lost their lives. Placing all our trust in the Lord, and asking Our Lady to intercede for us, we invite everyone to pray and to take care of one another at this time.