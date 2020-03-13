CONONAVIRUS
County Tipperary Drama Festival is latest casualty of coronavirus
Co. Tipperary Drama Festival
The County Tipperary Drama Festival is the latest casualty of coronavirus.
In a statement issued to Tipperary Live, the organisers says that in the interest of public safety the Festival is cancelled.
They state that the Drama Council of Ireland has cancelled and abandoned the whole Drama Festival Circuit with immediate effect.
The Schools Festival which was due to be held Wednesday March 18 has also been cancelled.
