Tipperary Person of the Year awards to honour Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher cancelled

The Tipperary Association Dublin has announced, that following Government guidelines issued on March 12 in respect of the Covid 19 virus epidemic, the Annual Awards Function due to be held in Dublin on the 27 March next has been postponed.

The Annual Tipperary Person of the Year and the Hall of Fame Awards for 2019 were to be presented at the function, which was to be held in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Newlands Cross, Dublin.

Tipp hurlers Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher were to jointly receive the Person of the Year awards and former Tipp star Jimmy Finn was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Association apologised for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by the postponement. The event will be rescheduled.

President of the Association, Liam Myles, stated that “this decision is based on the advice and guidelines issued with regard to functions of this type in the current situation and that it is in the best interest of human health to comply with these”.