Irish College of General Practitioners advise Tipperary patients on new testing arrangements for Covid-19

The Irish College of General Practitioners has advised that new patient arrangements for expanded COVID-19 testing via general practice will apply as follows:

To date, General Practitioners could request a test for patients who may have COVID-19 through the National Ambulance Service. From Monday (16th March) GPs can order the test electronically through their IT system, Healthlink.

From Monday, the HSE will have enhanced capacity for testing for COVID-19. The HSE plan to have community COVID-19 testing centres established to enable testing at local level.

COVID-19 tests will only be ordered as clinically indicated.

General Practitioners will not themselves undertake COVID-19 tests but can make electronic requests to the HSE from Monday.

Out-Of-Hours GP services cannot order a COVID-19 test for patients.

While waiting for tests and/or test results, patients with respiratory symptoms and/or fever are requested to self-isolate in their homes.

Dr Mary Favier, the President of the Irish College of General Practitioners said: “We are asking patients that if you are physically unwell, and your symptoms are worsening, especially shortness of breath or fever, please contact your GP for advice during office hours, or your local Out-of-Hours service at evenings and weekends by telephone. You will be given advice over the phone.”

“We wish to emphasise that Out-of-Hours services cannot order a test electronically.”

Dr Nuala O’Connor, the ICGP’s Clinical Lead on COVID-19 said: “The criteria for testing for COVID-19 is now expanded. GPs themselves will not carry out testing, to help protect their staff and other patients, but can make an electronic request to the HSE via their practice’s IT system. People with respiratory symptoms and/or fever are asked to remain at home in self-isolation. If symptoms worsen, please contact your doctor or the emergency services.”

Dr O’Connor added: ”The key to stopping the spread of the virus continues to be regular handwashing and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or the bend of your elbow when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of infection and to keep hands away from your face.”

Dr O’Connor further stated “Illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults. However, it can cause serious illness; about 1 in every 5 people who catch it may need supportive care. It is quite normal for people to worry about how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect them and their loved ones.”

“Keep informed and follow the advice on www.hse.ie for latest updates. Please go to www.dfa.ie for travel advice” , Dr O’Connor added.

Dr Favier said: “Individual GP practices will continue to look after their patients who have ongoing and acute illness, and we will continue to do so with the assistance of our dedicated staff.”

The best source of information for the public on all aspects of coronavirus is the HSE website To self-isolate see here: www.hse.ie

