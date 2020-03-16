Give a gift of a tree in Tipperary this St Patrick's Day

Clonmel Applefest has been actively planning the programme for the 2020 edition which be back this year from September 25 to 27 with a rich palette of creative activities in music, spoken word, food and heritage, and artistic projects.

In the meantime, Clonmel Applefest are continuing with their Adopt an Orchard Tree scheme and are looking forward to planting yet more trees in late March as part of National Tree Week, an initiative founded by the Tree Council of Ireland which has seen over a million trees being planted nationwide since its inception in 1985.

Thescheme has facilitated more than 140 fruit trees being planted along the beautiful Suir Blueway since 2017 and has seen more than just apples blossom.

It has brought many members of the Clonmel community together to plant and tend the trees, to share their stories and dedicate plaques to their loved ones while doing their bit for Clonmel’s public realm.

Many individuals and groups have joined in planting sessions spanning from the early Autumn to the late Spring and have in the past included Loreto and Presentation Green school members, Presentation primary school students, members of Tidy Towns and Suircan Community Forum, as well as South Tipperary Positive Mental Health stakeholders.

We hope that in the coming year, we will see the first of many edible apples come into their own in addition to the abundant crabapples which have delighted birds, insects and other pollinators in the past year.

So with gift giving nowadays being more focussed on sustainable, waste-free, environmentally-friendly products, ask yourself why not give the gift of a tree?

With St Patrick’s day around the corner, our trees are particularly suitable for members of the ‘Clonmel diaspora’, people from the town who no longer live here.

Not only are these trees of huge benefit to our environment, our bees and our biodiversity, but they enhance the public realm, help alleviate flooding and are a truly enduring symbol of love and friendship. For more info, check out our website or drop us a line via email at clonmelapplefest@ gmail.com