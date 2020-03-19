Injured female walker rescued from Co. Tipperary mountain 

A female hiker aged in her 20s was rescued from Slievenamon yesterday (Wednesday) after falling and breaking her ankle.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team were alerted to the accident by the National Ambulance Service at 4.16pm. The Ambulance Service requested the team's help with evacuating the injured walker from the mountainside.

Ambulance service paramedics treated the walker at the scene and SEMRA volunteers transported her in the team Land Rover to the waiting ambulance.

A SEMRA spokesperson said in line with Covid-19 prevention protocol, only the minimum number of mountain rescue volunteers were involved in the operation and extra personal protective equipment was used in the interests of the safety of the casualty, the SEMRA members and their families.

A lot of people are going hiking in Co. Tipperary’s scenic mountains during the coronavirus crisis and SEMRA has advised them to stick to familiar low risk routes; not to go in large groups and to remember social distancing.

“If you do need our help, we will respond but we will take extra steps and precautions to protect our members and the families they go home to,” SEMRA added.