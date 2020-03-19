My Tipperary Life with Tinnock Farm founder Kirsten Ivors

Australian native Kirsten Ivors moved to rural Tipperary in the name of love where she decided to set up Tinnock Farm producing a range of handcrafted candles and soaps using natural, sustainable products. She lives in Ballingarry with her husband Trevor and children.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Coming from Australia, the rhythm of the seasons play a big part in life and I love documenting that. My answer would be different for each season, but I would love a fine, clear spring day to walk the fields, do some gardening and enjoy being outside with my family.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

My husband, my parents in law and all my in-laws are proud Tipperary people. They taught me the ways; the hospitality, the community spirit, the humour, and most importantly, how to play hurling. I like to think every person in a village or community contributes in some way.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

There was a really good summer the first year I met my husband. I distinctly remember the smell of the grass as it was being baled, the sound of the birds and the tractors, and the haziness of the sky that only comes on a good summer day.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

The south slieveardagh hills. Down the little lanes with grass growing down the middle, the patchwork fields one one side and the foot of slievenamon on the other, the stone farmyards, springs of water covered in moss and fern. The whole area has that feeling of that it will always be there and time won’t touch it.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Tipperary has a different energy to it. There is never a real rush in Tipp, and time and dates seem like more of a suggestion. It took a bit of getting used to this as I grew up in a very different environment but once you slow down and adapt to Tipperary time, you wouldn’t have it any other way!

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I enjoy reading about the history of the area, and finding the little bits of gold in the old parish journals. I remember reading in one about a local man guarding the village vegetables and grain during the famine and knocking a neighbouring thief unconscious with a turnip to the head in the pitch black of the night. I love those little bits of everyday life that are remembered (and no doubt exaggerated!).

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Along with many other counties, living in a rural area can be challenging. We have almost no phone reception, limited internet options, reduced public transport, and no local amenities, even our post office was recently closed. Small problems like these hinder small businesses like mine all over the county. In saying this, our village is close knit, safe community, and there is no where else I would like to raise a family.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

If I changed anything, it wouldn’t be the Tipperary I know and love!



For more information on Tinnock Farm visit www.tinnockfarmtipperary.com and @tinnockfarmtipperary on Instagram.