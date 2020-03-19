Burglars stole an estimated €10,000 worth of electrical goods from Co. Tipperary store

Burglars stole an estimated €10,000 worth of electrical goods from a shop in Clonmel last week.

The burglary at the store located in the Poppyfield Retail Park occurred in the early hours of last Wednesday, March 11.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the raiders gained entry to the shop through the rear of the building. CCTV footage from the Poppyfield Retail Park area is being examined as part of the investigation.

The Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this burglary to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.