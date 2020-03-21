South Tipperary General Hospital outlines visitor restrictions at its maternity unit to prevent the spread of Covid-19

The nominated companion of a women attending South Tipperary General Hospital to have a baby can only accompany her when she goes into labour or is called for a caesarean section under new visitor restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It's one a a series of visitor restrictions the hospital's maternity unit has put in place.

The other restrictions include that women admitted to the unit for induction of labour or in labour can have one nominated companion. This companion can only join the patient when she is in labour or called for caesarean section.

No visitors are allowed for all other in-patients, including antenatal inpatients and ostnatal inpatients. Mothers only are allowed to visit babies in the Special Care Baby Unit and the Neonatal unit. No partners, children or companions are allowed to accompany women attending outpatient appointments at the maternity unit.

A South Tipperary General Hospital spoksperson said these measures were in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital.

“Management regrets any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures. The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis.

Patients who suspect they may have Covid-19 symptoms should contact their GP or Public Health via telephone first: Public Health Number: 056-7784142, or 24-hour COVID care line: 1850 24 1850.