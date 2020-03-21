Garda chief Drew Harris was special guest at Clonmel charity concert starring the Garda Band 

Garda Commission Drew Harris and his wife were the special guests at a charity concert in Clonmel starring the Garda Band and a range of local performers.

The concert, attended by close to 400 people, took place in the Minella Hotel on Thursday, March 5.

It was organised by Clonmel District gardai to raise funds for two very worthy local causes – Tipperary Down's Syndrome Association and Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre.

Clonmel District Garda Supt. Wiliam Leahy said the Garda Commissioner and his wife Jane really enjoyed the night as did everyone else who attended the concert. “It was probably the best we have organised to date,” he declared.

This was the fifth year Clonmel gardai have hosted the charity concert headlined by the Garda Band and the first year it was staged in March. It was previously a pre-Christmas event.

Apart from the Garda Band, the large audience at the Minella Hotel was entertained by the New inn Voices Choir and Co. Cork tenor Eric Patrick Nolan. Fr Jim Purcell, who is based in Thurles and Garda Supt. Eddie Golden, who was formerly based at Cahir Garda Station, also sang.

Joining Commissioner Harris and his wife at the show was Tipperary Garda Division Chief Supt. Derek Smart, Bishop of Waterford & Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan, circuit court Judge Patrick Meehan, Tipperary Co. Council chairman Cllr Michael Murphy and Cllr Richie Molloy, deputising for Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn.

The fundraising from sales of the €15 ticets for the concer was supplemented by a raffle during the show at which spot prizes were also presented to some lucky concert goers.

Supt. Leahy said a final figure on how much the €15-a-ticket concert raised is not yet known but they are very hopeful it has raised a significant sum for both charities.

He pointed out that the annual concert organised by Clonmel District Gardai has raised more than €51,000 for local charities over the past four year

He thanked the concert's sponsors, organiser, performers and everyone who attended the event or supported it by purchasing tickets.

Clonmel Gardai's next community event will be a hurling blitz for 5th and 6th class students attending schools in the Clonmel District on May 27. Supt. Leahy said they hope to have the Liam McCarthy Cup at the tournament.

And he pointed out they plan to run the Garda Band concert again in March next year.