Clonmel Credit Union remains open during coronavirus crisis

Clonmel Credit Union has issued the following statement in relation to Covid-19 -

“Clonmel Credit Union is, and will be, at the heart of the community as we all battle our way through the Covid-19 crisis.

“We know that many of our members have had their world turned upside down and some will experience financial difficulties due to changed circumstances. We're absolutely committed to supporting and engaging with members at this difficult time.

“If you're worried about your financial future, please call us on 052-6125292.

You can continue to apply for loans online at www.clonmelcu.com or on 1800 945 987. You can make payments by phone or online using your debit card. In the interests of staying healthy and keeping social distance, this makes more sense than ever.

“We recommend that our members register for online access on our website, or by phone, to ensure you can manage your finances from the safety of your home.

“Counter services using social distancing are available at Clonmel, Fethard and Mulllinahone.

“If you have a Clonmel Credit Union ATM card, you can withdraw funds anytime from our ATM at our branch on Parnell Street.

“We were founded on the principle of not-for-charity, not-for-profit but for service. We have your back and we're here to serve you in your time of need; that’s what makes us different!”

