Planning application for Carrick-on-Suir social housing apartments must be re-submitted to Council

A planning application to redevelop a site on Carrick-on-Suir's Kickham Street into social housing apartments will have to be re-submitted to Tipperary Co. Council as the local authority's planners have deemed it to be incomplete.

JSF Property Holdings submitted the application seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings of 24 to 27 Kickham Street and build 13 apartments in their place on March 13.

However the Council ruled the application was incomplete last week. This means the developer must supply further details and re-submit the application.

The proposed apartments development will comprise a mix of two and one bedroom units.