Gardai appeal for witnesses to come forward after Carrick on Suir fire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred on March 25, 2020 outside a house in Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

At approximately 9.30pm, Gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir responded to a call where a car had been set on fire outside a house in Mountain View.

A search of the area was carried out by Gardaí but no arrests were made. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by the local scenes of crime unit and Gardaí are carrying out door to door enquiries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on the Mountain View area between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station on 051-642040.

No person(s) were injured during the incident, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

