Bishop performs blessing ceremony in Co. Tipperary towns to bring church closer to people during Covid-19 crisis 

The Bishop of Waterford & Lismore performed a solitary blessing ceremony in the heart of three Co. Tipperary towns yesterday (Wednesday) to bring the church closer to the people of the towns at a time when they can't attend religious ceremonies.

The Most Reverend Alphonsus Cullinan, accompanied only by two servers, walked in procession down the main streets of Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir and Cahir yesterday evening. He carried with him the Blessed Sacrement.

A Diocesan spokesman said a lot of people were afraid during this Covid-19 crisis and the Bishop performed this blessing ceremony to lift their spirits.

Bishop Cullinan said: “I want to bring Jesus Christ, who is present in the Blessed Sacrament, to the people of the Diocese. Remember the words of the Psalmist –‘Though I walk in the valley of death no evil would I fear, for you are with me’

Jesus Christ is the light of the world and has overcome all things. Let us accept the invitation of our Saviour to follow him and be a light unto the world. Let us keep our faith and remember that in the end, the darkness will be overcome by the Light.”