Carrick-on-Suir Business Association appeals to public to buy local when purchasing online during Covid-19 crisis

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association has appealed to the people of the town to buy from local and Irish businesses if they are purchasing goods online during the Covid-19 crisis.

And the Association has expressed the hope that Tipperary Co. Council will put in place a commercial rates holiday for Carrick-on-Suir businesses impacted by the crisis.

Seamus Campbell of Carrick-on-Suir Business Association said Carrick-on-Suir, like all other towns in the country, now resembled “a ghost town” due to the temporary closure of shops and dramatic drop off in the number of people venturing into town to do business.

He said all the town's shops selling food were still open along with some other shops selling essential products.

Meany's Shoes, where Seamus works, is one of the long standing local stores that has closed its doors temporarily but it is continuing to sell its shoes online.

“We stayed open until last Thursday. We just have to go with the social distancing instructions and hopefully ride this out.

“We have an online shop and it's busier than usual. We have somebody on the premises dealing with that. We are dealing with a lot of queries over the phone.”

He said during this crisis many people are opting to buy more goods online and he urged them to support local and Irish shops. “Keep the money in the local economy,” he urged.

Mr Campbell said local businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis hope and expect the Co. Council to grant them a commercial rates holiday to help them get back on track.