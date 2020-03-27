Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club offers help to groups in community affected by Covid-19 crisis

Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club's members are offering a helping hand to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

The Club has issued a community notice declaring it's ready to help local communities and organisations in this time of crisis and requests anyone seeking further information about this offer to contact (086) 3873882.

The Lions Club stressed that its members will adher to all HSE and WHO guidelines in whatever volunteering work it does.

Meanwhile, the Club has announced that its upcoming holiday to Trabolgan in Co. Cork for local senior citizens, its environmental programme and U-13 soccer competition have been postpone