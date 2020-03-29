Corona virus
Tipperary County Council launch Covid-19 Information Hub
Currently available datasets include statistics, local services and Covid-19 testing centre locations
An online Covid-19 Hub for Tipperary has been made available from the
Council’s Website, http://www.tipperarycoco.ie.
With the wealth of information available across the internet and social media
at this time, Tipperary County Council have established an area to pull
together national and local resources in one place.
This will be updated with news and any relevant datasets that become
available to us over the coming weeks.
Currently available datasets include statistics, local services and Covid-19
testing centre locations.
We have also included links to supporting information, FAQs, leaflets and
links to local authority services available online.
This is a comprehensive guide of reliable public service information, available
to you in one place.
Please bookmark the Hub and return for further updates.
For more information visit http://www.tipperarycoco.ie
Twitter: @tipperarycoco
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on