Tipperary County Council launch Covid-19 Information Hub

An online Covid-19 Hub for Tipperary has been made available from the

Council’s Website, http://www.tipperarycoco.ie.



With the wealth of information available across the internet and social media

at this time, Tipperary County Council have established an area to pull

together national and local resources in one place.



This will be updated with news and any relevant datasets that become

available to us over the coming weeks.



Currently available datasets include statistics, local services and Covid-19

testing centre locations.



We have also included links to supporting information, FAQs, leaflets and

links to local authority services available online.



This is a comprehensive guide of reliable public service information, available

to you in one place.



Please bookmark the Hub and return for further updates.

For more information visit http://www.tipperarycoco.ie

Twitter: @tipperarycoco