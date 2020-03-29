Tipperary County Council announces new Covid-19 measures

In response to the Taoiseach’s announcement last night, Tipperary County

Council would like to announce the following measures:

With immediate effect from Monday, March 30, all County Council offices including Municipal District Offices are closed to members of the public until further notice, with the exception of some very limited public access, strictly by appointment for certain housing/homeless services.

A dedicated Community Response service will be established which will act as a Signpost, and refer callers to the appropriate agency supports, local and national help lines as required (e.g. Gardai, ALONE, the Samaritans, Citizens Information etc) which will Coordinate and assist in the delivery of food, fuel and medicine to vulnerable people where their usual sources of support are unavailable, through community structures such as the GAA, Local Link Tipperary, Community meals and the Local

Development Companies.

A further statement will issue in this regard

over the coming days.

Only priority services will continue to be maintained (e.g. water supply and waste water services) as well as emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance) together with minimal waste management/street cleansing services and a minimal

parks maintenance service.

Tipperary Fire Service will continue to operate as normal.

The Motor Tax Offices will be closed, however postal and online motor tax service business will continue to operate.

Civic Amenity sites will only accept household waste. Council staff will ensure a continuity of essential and critical service across our key operations and the Council’s Crisis Management Team will continue

to meet on an ongoing basis.



General information on Council services can be accessed on line and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by:

Post or

Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30p.m. Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or

Email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie.

The emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services

are;

Roads - 1890 923 948

Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) - 1890 923 948

Water and Wastewater - 1850 278 278

Tipperary County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice

from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.

Please follow our website for further updates