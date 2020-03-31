Meals on wheels service resumes at Millennium Family Resource Centre in Glengoole

Millennium Family Resource Centre in Glengoole is delighted to announce that their Meals on Wheels Service is back on the road again as of today, Tuesday, March 31. If you know anyone who may wish to avail of our service please call Mary at 0831014313 or 0529157992. Please spread the word.

Parent support

Millennium Family Resource Centre will continue to provide parent support and advice over the telephone. If you have any queries, please contact Julie on 0831008075.

Please keep safe and look out for your vulnerable neighbours and family members.