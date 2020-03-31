Tipp TD calls for students to be refunded for college accommodation costs as a result of coronavirus crisis

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has called on private student accommodation providers to refund students who have pre-paid rent for the college semester, but who have had to return home because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Deputy Cahill says students should not be forced to pay rent when they are not living in the accommodation and may no longer have part-time jobs.

“Hundreds of students from Tipperary are studying in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway, and while many of the university run accommodation services have refunded students, there is a real issue with some private landlords refusing to give the money back”, he said.

“Over the past couple of days my office has been contacted by students who are having real issues with getting refunds from their landlords. These are students who have had to come back home because their college and university campuses have closed. Many of them have also lost their part time jobs due to the closure of pubs, restaurants and shops during the pandemic.

“In many cases students have had to make upfront payments for the semester and now they are out of pocket, some to the tune of thousands of euros. This is deeply unfair.

“It’s very frustrating that private providers are attempting to do this under the current circumstances. They are profiteering while everyone else is suffering. It flies in the face of the sense of camaraderie we have seen elsewhere.

“Landlords and management companies who are withholding rents need to revise their policy and do the right thing. This health crisis is impacting every one of us and we all need to pull together. Students should not be made suffer for an event that is completely beyond their control and I am urging these providers to refund these rents”, concluded Deputy Cahill.