Elderly Co. Tipperary residents targeted by bogus callers offering Covid-19 tests

Elderly householders in a South Tipperary community have received bogus calls offering Covid-19 tests.

Clonmel Garda Superintendent William Leahy said several elderly people in the Faugheen area have received calls from someone purporting to be a local councillor advising they will be calling out to them to administer the test in a few days. He said gardai are treating these as bogus calls.

“If any such calls are received please establish the veracity of the call with the HSE or contact Clonmel Garda Station,” he advised.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.