Gardai seize over €2,000 of suspected cocaine from house in Tipperary

Gardai seized €2,200 worth of suspected cocaine following a search of a house in Tipperary town on Monday night.

On March 30, gardai from the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit were on patrol when they asked to speak to a man who had just come out of a house.

After a brief foot chase, the man was searched and found in possession of a small amount of suspected cannabis herb and diazepam concealed in his mouth.

Gardai obtained a search warrant and searched the house the man had come from and seized €2,200 worth of suspected cocaine.

The investigation is currently ongoing.