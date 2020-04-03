Co. Tipperary Lions Club to deliver Easter eggs to nursing home and retirement village residents to lift their spirits during Covid-19 crisis

Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club will present 80 Easter eggs to the residents of a nursing home and retirement village in the Carrick-on-Suir area to lift their spirits as they live in isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Easter eggs along with chocolate gifts for staff will be delivered to Greenhill Nursing Home on the Pill Road in Carrick-on-Suir and Owning Retirement Village in Owning during Easter week.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club committee officer Ann Ellis said the club decided to do something for the elderly residents of this nursing home and retirement village as they are isolated at the moment due to the fact they can't receive any visitors in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ms Ellis, who is the Lions Second Vice District Governor for Ireland, said Greenhill Nursing Home and Owning Retirement Village were absolutely delighted when the Lions Club put the proposal to them and have requested the club to assist them in other ways during the crisis.

The Easter eggs gifts is the first initiative Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club is undertaking to help local communities and organisations through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Club, which boasts 27 members, issued a notice last week offering a helping hand to the community in this time of crisis.

Any local organisation or group wishing to avail of the Lions Club's assistance can do so by contacting Ms Ellis at (086) 3873882.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club points out its members will adher to all HSE and WHO guidelines in whatever volunteering work it does during the crisis.